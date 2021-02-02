-$0.30 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of CEMI opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

