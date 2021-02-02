-$0.33 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

