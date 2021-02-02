-$0.34 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.31). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of CUE opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $437.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

