$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $137.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

