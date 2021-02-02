$0.94 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Maximus reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

