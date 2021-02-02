$1.16 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

