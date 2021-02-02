-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $9,673,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

