-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $9,673,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.