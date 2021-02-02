1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $410,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,781,086.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,100 shares of company stock worth $2,644,121. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

