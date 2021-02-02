$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.78. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.