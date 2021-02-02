1,155 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

