$121.37 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report sales of $121.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.88 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $477.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $507.94 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $535.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -495.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.