12,162 Shares in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter.

LYL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,329. Dragon Victory International Limited has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

