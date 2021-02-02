1,276 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.00. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,638. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $310.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

