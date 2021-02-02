128,294 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 166,304 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PACW traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,847. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

