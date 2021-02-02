1,329 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

