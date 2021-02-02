13,374 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $259.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

