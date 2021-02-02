1,345 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $175.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.