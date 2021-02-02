$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.14 billion. MetLife reported sales of $18.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $61.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.17 billion to $66.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 33,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,260. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.