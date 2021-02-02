15,412 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,653,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $161.80. 387,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,759. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

