163 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $324.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

