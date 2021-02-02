$166.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce sales of $166.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $170.10 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $172.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $660.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.16 million to $669.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $662.71 million, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $664.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.00. 1,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

