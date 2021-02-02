1,681 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

