$171.97 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $171.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $175.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $200.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

