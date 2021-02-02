17,781 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.83. 67,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,682. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

