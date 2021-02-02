1,790 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,141 shares of company stock worth $20,650,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

