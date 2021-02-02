1,995 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

