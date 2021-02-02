1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.82

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $25.30. 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 243,398 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £21.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.89.

In related news, insider James Roberts acquired 22,933 shares of 1pm plc (OPM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).

About 1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM)

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

