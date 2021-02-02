200 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $397.33 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

