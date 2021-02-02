2,157 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.