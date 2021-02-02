2,211 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

