226,875 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.37% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of RARE opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

