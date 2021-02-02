2,393 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

