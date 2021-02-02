$269.06 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report sales of $269.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.74 million to $270.00 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $243.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.43. 11,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Proofpoint by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.