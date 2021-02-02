$270.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report $270.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.42 million to $272.46 million. Wix.com reported sales of $204.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $976.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 141,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $14.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.94. 23,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.51.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

