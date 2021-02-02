$271.58 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $271.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.