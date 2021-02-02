27,762 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

KNSL stock opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.