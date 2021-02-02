2,836 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 210,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.