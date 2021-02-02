$286.70 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $286.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.40 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $370.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 618,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Barnes Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barnes Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,763. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

