2,935 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIM. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.