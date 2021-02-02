2key.network (2KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $213,663.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,523,099 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

