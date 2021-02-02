$32.92 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $32.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.98 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $136.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 million to $136.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.09 million, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $140.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,021. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.