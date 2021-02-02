3,290 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

