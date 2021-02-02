33,068 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, Change Path LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 415.1% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,990. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

