$334.31 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce sales of $334.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.11 million and the highest is $352.50 million. SLM posted sales of $400.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 489,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,159. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

