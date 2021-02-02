$37.52 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $37.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the highest is $38.23 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $129.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

MP opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

