3,732 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

