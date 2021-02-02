37,711 Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Acquired by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 155.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

