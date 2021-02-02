3,925 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.59. 8,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

