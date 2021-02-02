3,992 Shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Genetron by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 155,060 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 68.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 153,045 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 108.3% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTH opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

