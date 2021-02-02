3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

3i Group stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

